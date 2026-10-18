No ITR filed, but ITAT Jaipur still quashed the 200% income tax penalty: Here's what the taxpayer did to win the case

Suppose you did not file an income tax return (ITR) in the first place, received an income tax notice, and faced a penalty of 200% — but still managed to get relief from the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT). Sounds impossible?

This is exactly what happened in a case from Sikar, Rajasthan, where ITAT Jaipur quashed a ₹3.99 lakh penalty imposed on a taxpayer, as reported by Economic Times.

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Jaipur, ruled in favour of a taxpayer on 23 September 2026, quashing a penalty of ₹3.99 lakh imposed under Section 270A of the Income-tax Act, 1961. Here is what happened, why he won relief, and what taxpayers should know about the law.

What was the income tax case about? According to the ET report, Sharma, a resident of Sikar, had not initially filed an income tax return. After the Income Tax Department issued a notice, he filed an ITR declaring an income of ₹12.9 lakh for assessment year (AY) 2018-19.

However, the Assessing Officer (AO) believed that Sharma's income would have escaped tax net if the department had not issued the notice. The AO consequently initiated penalty proceedings under Section 270A of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

The tax payable on the income in question was calculated at ₹1.99 lakh. The AO imposed a penalty of ₹3.99 lakh, equivalent to approximately 200% of the tax payable on that income.

The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), or CIT(A), upheld the penalty. Sharma then approached the ITAT Jaipur through advocates Shafi Mohammad Chouhan and Sahil Shafi Chouhan.

What does Section 270A of the Income-tax Act, 1961, say? Section 270A deals with penalties for under-reporting and misreporting of income. The penalty depends on the nature of the default established by the tax authorities. Under Section 270A(7), the penalty for under-reporting income is generally 50% of the tax payable on the under-reported income.

However, Section 270A(8) provides for a penalty of 200% of the tax payable on the under-reported income when the under-reporting is a consequence of misreporting.

This distinction matters because the higher penalty cannot be justified merely by referring to under-reported income. The tax authorities must establish the applicable grounds for treating the case as misreporting.

What did Sharma do to challenge the ₹ 3.99 lakh penalty? After the CIT(A) upheld the penalty, Sharma appealed to the ITAT Jaipur. His case challenged the validity of the penalty proceedings, particularly the failure of the tax authorities to specify the applicable ground for the alleged misreporting.

The tribunal examined the penalty notice and the assessment order. According to the ET report, it found that the AO had not recorded the relevant provision under Section 270A(9) that Sharma had allegedly violated.

The tribunal observed: “Similarly, when we see the assessment order, again proper satisfaction has not been recorded by the Assessing Officer as to under which part of Section 270A(9), the Act stood violated.”

In other words, the issue was not simply whether Sharma had reported his income after receiving a notice. It was also whether the tax authorities had properly identified the legal basis for imposing the higher penalty.

What are the six grounds for misreporting under Section 270A(9)? Section 270A(9) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, specifies circumstances in which under-reporting is treated as a consequence of misreporting. These include:

Misrepresentation or suppression of facts.

Failure to record investments in the books of account.

A claim of expenditure that is not substantiated by any evidence.

Recording a false entry in the books of account.

Failure to record a receipt in the books of account that affects total income.

Failure to report an international transaction, a transaction deemed to be an international transaction, or a specified domestic transaction covered by Chapter X. The applicable ground matters because the taxpayer must be informed of the basis on which the penalty is being pursued.

Why did ITAT Jaipur quash the penalty? According to the ET report, the tribunal found that the AO had failed to record the required satisfaction during the assessment proceedings and had also failed to specify the relevant provision of Section 270A(9) in the penalty notice issued under Section 274 read with Section 270A.

ITAT Jaipur said that when a taxpayer has not been informed under which provision of the law they are being charged or penalised, the subsequent penalty proceedings can be vitiated.

The tribunal held that the penalty imposed by the AO and confirmed by the CIT(A) was not sustainable and quashed it.

Section 274 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, also provides a procedural safeguard. It states: “No order imposing a penalty under this Chapter shall be made unless the assessee has been heard, or has been given a reasonable opportunity of being heard.”

What are the key takeaways for taxpayers? The case highlights the importance of checking an income tax penalty notice carefully. Taxpayers should verify the provision cited, the specific grounds alleged, and whether the assessment order records the basis for initiating penalty proceedings.

However, this ruling does not mean that every penalty imposed after an income tax notice can be cancelled. The outcome depends on the facts, the applicable legal provisions, and the procedural requirements in the individual case.

Taxpayers who receive a penalty notice should examine the allegations and supporting documents and seek advice from a qualified tax professional before deciding how to respond or appeal.