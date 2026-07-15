No large-cap fund reached Sharpe ratio of 1; several mid and small caps delivered stronger risk-adjusted returns

After analysing large-cap funds on Value Research, none was found to have touched a Sharpe ratio of 1. The Sharpe ratio measures how efficiently a mutual fund has generated returns relative to the volatility or risk it assumes.

By contrast, several mid-cap and small-cap funds reported Sharpe ratios above 1, indicating stronger risk-adjusted performance.

Sharpe ratio measures risk-adjusted returns The Sharpe ratio is a measure of a mutual fund's risk-adjusted performance. It shows how much excess return (return above the risk-free rate) a fund has generated for every unit of risk (volatility) it has taken.

Sharpe Ratio = (Fund Return − Risk-free Rate) ÷ Standard Deviation

For example, suppose Fund A and Fund B both deliver an annualised return of 14%, while the risk-free rate is 7%. However, Fund A has a standard deviation (volatility) of 12%, whereas Fund B has a much lower standard deviation of 6%.

Using the formula, Fund A's Sharpe ratio is 0.58, while Fund B's ratio is 1.17.

Although both funds generated the same annual return, Fund B has a higher Sharpe ratio because it achieved those returns with lower volatility.

This means Fund B generated more than one unit of excess return for every unit of risk taken, whereas Fund A generated less than one unit of excess return for each unit of risk.

WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund leads large-cap category

Large Cap Funds Sharpe Ratio WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund 0.64% Nippon India Large Cap Fund 0.60% ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund 0.59% Bank of India Large Cap Fund 0.58% DSP Large Cap Fund 0.58% *Data as on 30 June, 2026, Direct Plans, Source: Value Research

Among the large-cap funds, WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund recorded the highest Sharpe ratio at 0.64. It was followed by Nippon India Large Cap Fund at 0.60 and ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund at 0.59.

Bank of India Large Cap Fund and DSP Large Cap Fund each reported a Sharpe ratio of 0.58.

Despite leading the category, none of these large-cap funds recorded a Sharpe ratio of 1 or above.

Mid-cap funds crossed Sharpe ratio of 1

Mid Cap Funds Sharpe Ratio HSBC Midcap Fund 1.05% WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund 1.05% Invesco India Mid Cap Fund 1.01% *Data as on 30 June, 2026, Direct Plans, Source: Value Research

Among all mid-cap funds, three have a Sharpe ratio of more than 1.

HSBC Midcap Fund and WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund recorded the highest Sharpe ratios at 1.05% each, while Invesco India Mid Cap Fund reported a Sharpe ratio of 1.01%.

It indicates that these funds generated more than 1 unit of excess return per unit of risk taken, based on historical performance.

Small Cap Funds Sharpe Ratio Bandhan Small Cap Fund 1.05% ITI Small Cap Fund 1.01% *Data as on 30 June, 2026, Direct Plans, Source: Value Research

In the small-cap category, two funds have Sharpe ratios greater than 1.

Bandhan Small Cap Fund reported the highest Sharpe ratio at 1.05%, while ITI Small Cap Fund followed with 1.01%.