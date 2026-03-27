No more easy rate cuts: What borrowers should expect next

The recent pause in repo rates at 5.25% after a year of consistent rate reductions by the central bank is a clear signal of a shift in the country's underlying economic conditions. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to hold its key interest rate unchanged at 5.25% on 8 April 2026 and at least until mid-2027, ​according to a recent Reuters poll of economists.

This change in stance is a consequence of a host of factors, including ongoing wars, the possibility of inflation rising and economic uncertainty. For example, the US-Israel war with Iran has sent ripples through global markets. As a result, lending institutions are now prioritising stability over further cuts.

This means EMIs are likely to remain steady for the short-term foreseeable future. A lot now depends on how the global economy evolves and when the war ends. Hence, existing personal loan and home loan holders will need to adjust their future economic planning.

Bikash Kumar Mishra, CFO, Easy Home Finance Limited, says, “After a year of rate cuts, the pause at 5.25% signals stability, not slowdown. EMIs are likely to remain steady, helping borrowers plan better. The focus now shifts from timing rates to ensuring affordability, choosing the right loan structure, and maintaining disciplined, long-term repayment in a more mature housing finance market.”

Fundamental reasons for these economic developments These economic developments come amid a complex global backdrop and an evolving domestic scenario. Trade disruptions, global wars, and shifts in foreign capital flows are collectively impacting Indian equity markets and liquidity, thereby affecting lending decisions. To combat these challenges, banks and NBFCs are gearing up to build defensive positions to protect stability.

Furthermore, as global oil and gas prices remain elevated and volatile, rising inflationary pressures can eventually influence the trajectory of housing loan rates. If higher inflation persists due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, central banks may be prompted to tighten monetary policy further.

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This can lead to higher borrowing costs in the future. Borrowers must prepare themselves for a market where rate cuts might no longer be guaranteed.

Here’s what borrowers should expect next: EMIs are going to stay stable in the near term if the war ends soon. Focus should shift from chasing low rates to opting for affordable loan structures. Repayment discipline is a must to navigate the current volatile situation. Lending institutions might check creditworthiness and credit profile more closely due to a difficult lending situation. Borrowers should anticipate moderate rate adjustments in response to inflation, geopolitical developments and market liquidity. Therefore, in this rapidly changing environment, borrowers must maintain strong fundamentals. They should not borrow beyond their means, fully understand the interest rates, loan processing charges, prepayment terms, and discuss their borrowing decisions with certified financial advisors before taking loans.

When you plan, you can ensure that borrowing remains a pleasant experience for you, even in this highly volatile geopolitical environment.