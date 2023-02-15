No more flows in Kotak's Nasdaq ETF fund, but here are the alternatives
- Each fund house can invest up to $300 million in international ETFs
Kotak Mutual Fund (Kotak MF) has suspended accepting fresh investments in its Kotak Nasdaq Fund of Fund, after the fund hit the international investment limit of $300 million for funds investing in international exchange traded funds (ETFs). The fund had assets under management of ₹2,053 crore ($247 million) as of 31 January, 2023, closing in on the $300 million-limit.
