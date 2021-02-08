No need for queue when SBI ADWM is there for key banking facilities

State Bank of India's (SBI) Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machine (ADWM) is not only meant for withdrawing cash, but you can also avail key banking facilities. "Why stand in a queue when you can avail key banking facilities on an ADWM near you? Watch the video to know more about the facilities available on it," country's top lender said in a tweet.

What is ADWM?

The Cash Deposit Machine, better known as Automated Deposit cum Withdrawal Machine (ADWM) is an ATM-like machine that allows you to deposit cash directly into your account using the ATM cum debit card. You can use this machine to instantly credit your account without visiting the branch. The transaction receipt also gives you your updated account balance.

Here's all you need to know about the services available on SBI's Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machine (ADWM):

Quick and convenient cash deposit and withdrawal transactions

Paperless transaction

Cash deposit and withdrawal both facilities available

You can also deposit cash in your PPF, RD and loan accounts

Cash deposit - Instant credit into self or third party SBI accounts

The per transaction limit is ₹ 49,900 for Cardless deposit and through Debit Cards ₹ 2 lakhs (subject to account has ceded with PAN number).

49,900 for Cardless deposit and through Debit Cards 2 lakhs (subject to account has ceded with PAN number). Up to 200 currency notes can be deposited in a single transaction

The ADWM only accepts denominations of ₹ 100, ₹ 200, ₹ 500 & ₹ 2000

100, 200, 500 & 2000 No charges for depositing cash in a self account using SBI debit card

A nominal fee of ₹ 22 plus GST for cardless deposit and on cash deposit using SME Insta/Business debit card

22 plus GST for cardless deposit and on cash deposit using SME Insta/Business debit card Cash Withdrawal: You can also withdraw cash through this machine of SBI as well as of Other Banks accounts.

Supports cardless cash withdrawal in Yono cash enabled ADWMs

PIN change: Use this service to change your password at regular intervals

Balance Enquiry: Expecting an inflow of funds in your account? Use this service to check the current available balance in your account. This service is available on the main option screen after swiping your card. You can also ‘Go Green' by selecting the view option as the balance is displayed on the screen else get a transaction receipt by selecting print.

Mini Statement of Account: Keep track of the transactions in your account by availing this service. Mini-statement gives you an insight into the last 10 transactions in your account.

Green PIN: You can generate your Green PIN through these machines

YONO Cash: You can withdraw cardless cash withdrawal up to ₹ 20,000/- using YONO Cash

