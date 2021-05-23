State Bank of India (SBI) has informed its customers about the bank’s online services being affected today (May 23) due to a technical upgradation. Taking to Twitter, the country's to lender said, " Important notice for our customers w.r.t. NEFT technical upgradation by RBI."

“RBI will be undertaking upgradation of its NEFT systems after the close of business on 22 May 2021. NEFT services on internet banking, YONO and YONO Lite will not be available between 00:01 am and 14:00 pm on Sunday, 23 May 2021. RTGS services will be available as usual," SBI said.

The information regarding the technical upgrade of NEFT on Sunday was first shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a notification earlier this week.

The central bank had urged lenders to update their customers that NEFT transactions from 00:01 hrs to 14:00 hours on Sunday, May 23, 2021, will remain unavailable due to the NEFT system upgrade.

"A technical upgrade of NEFT, targeted to enhance the performance and resilience, is scheduled after the close of business of May 22, 2021. Accordingly, NEFT service will not be available from 00:01 hrs to 14:00 hrs on Sunday, May 23, 2021. The RTGS system will continue to be operational as usual during this period. Similar technical upgrade for RTGS was completed on April 18, 2021," an RBI statement said.

SBI's services such as internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite, and UPI were also affected due to the maintenance activities between 22.45 hours on May 21, 2021, to 01.15 hours on May 22, 2021, and between 02.40 hours and 06.10 hours on May 23, 2021.

In a statement posted on SBI's official Twitter handle it tweeted," We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22.45 hrs on 21-May-2021 and 01.15 hrs on 22-May-2021 and between 02.40 hrs and 06.10 hrs on 23-May-2021. During this period, internet banking/YONO/YONO Lite/UPI services will remain unavailable. We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience," it said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.