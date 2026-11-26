Have you left a job and received no new Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contributions for three years? Your PF account may be inactive, but that does not automatically mean it is inoperative.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has clarified when an account is classed as inoperative and what members should know about their savings. Knowing this can help members manage their EPFO accounts, plan for retirement, and avoid their accounts becoming inoperative in the future.

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EPFO highlighted the issue in a recent post on its official X handle on November 24 and urged members to check whether their accounts had become inoperative.

EPFO's post said: "🤔 EPF अकाउंट में ब्याज आना बंद हो गया है? जानें कहीं आपका अकाउंट Inoperative तो नहीं! अधिक जानकारी के लिए लिंक पर टैप करे"

Translation: "Has your EPF account stopped earning interest? Find out whether your account has become inoperative. Tap the link for more information."

The tweet also includes a YouTube link to a 5-minute, 16-second video that explains the entire process.

The complete post can be found at:

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When does EPFO classify an account as inoperative? Know the rules

Source: Official EPFO video on inoperative EPF accounts. For complete details watch the video provided with the tweet.

How can you claim your EPF money? All eligible members can check their basic details and log in to the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal utilising their Universal Account Number (UAN) details and password. After carefully reviewing their personal details, such as Aadhaar number, name, and bank account details, and ensuring they are up to date and accurate, they can submit an online final settlement claim utilising Form 19.

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Furthermore, members who have joined another EPF-covered employer should also ensure that they transfer their old PF balance using Form 13 rather than withdrawing it. For this, the guidance of the respective Human Resource officer of your organisation should be sought in case of doubts.

Hence, members should be clear on how to treat their PF deposits and the associated rules. They should not leave their old PF savings unattended. Checking their account status, updating basic KYC details, and transferring eligible balances in accordance with the rules can help protect hard-earned retirement savings. Awareness is key in tackling such issues.

Disclaimer: This article is based on EPFO guidelines. Members should verify their account status and eligibility through the official EPFO portal before submitting a claim.

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About the Author Shivam Shukla Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycon...Read More ✕ Shivam Shukla Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in