No plan to extend ITR deadline, says govt

“ITR filing is going on very smoothly. By 3pm on Friday, 56.2 million returns were filed. Today, people have filed more than 2 million returns, which is the highest. In the last one hour, 344,000 returns have been filed. So, if returns are being filed in such numbers, I see no reason for anybody to claim (to have missed deadline for technical reasons)," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}