No predictable monthly income? How gig workers can use NPS to save for retirement and build a long-term corpus

For a salaried employee, putting a fixed amount into retirement savings every month can be relatively straightforward. For a freelancer, consultant, delivery partner, cab driver or small business owner, income can vary sharply from one month to the next.
Experts say this does not mean retirement planning has to be put on hold. The National Pension System (NPS) allows subscribers to contribute at different times and in different amounts, making it possible to align retirement savings with fluctuating cash flows. The bigger challenge, they say, is maintaining the habit of saving even when income is uneven.
“Income may vary from month to month, but retirement savings need not stop,” said Pranay Ranjan Dwivedi, MD & CEO, SBI Pension Funds.
Sumit Shukla, MD & CEO, Axis Pension Fund, said NPS is relevant for gig workers and self-employed individuals because it does not require salaried employment or a uniform monthly contribution. The account is also portable across jobs, platforms and locations.
Irregular earners do not necessarily need to commit to the same rupee amount every month. Shukla suggests a practical starting point of earmarking 5-10% of every payment received, rather than setting a rigid monthly contribution.
Dwivedi said someone who can afford it could gradually aim to save around 15-20% of income for retirement, although this is only a broad guideline and not an NPS requirement.
For example, someone earning ₹30,000 in one month and ₹70,000 in another does not need to contribute the same amount each time. A smaller contribution during a weak month can be followed by a larger contribution when income improves.
For eligible platform workers under the NPS e-Shramik model, Shukla said contributions can be flexible, with PFRDA not prescribing a regulatory minimum or maximum contribution threshold. The amount can instead be agreed between the platform and worker for each credit.
The bigger mistake, he said, is confusing flexibility with discontinuity.
The temptation for irregular earners is to postpone retirement investing until their income becomes more predictable. But experts say the years lost cannot be recovered later because early contributions get more time to compound.
Shukla illustrated the impact using an assumed annual return of 8%. Investing ₹1,000 every month from age 25 to 60 could result in a corpus of about ₹23 lakh, compared with roughly ₹9.6 lakh if the same contributions begin at age 35.
For someone whose income fluctuates, this does not mean every month must look identical. The objective is to avoid turning a few missed contributions into several missed years.
A gig worker can maintain a small base contribution when possible and make catch-up contributions during months when earnings are higher. The contribution can also be increased as income becomes more stable.
A young subscriber with 25-30 years until retirement may have enough time to withstand market volatility and potentially benefit from a higher equity allocation for long-term growth.
Under common NPS schemes, Active Choice allows equity exposure of up to 75%. Shukla said an allocation of around 60-75% equity may be reasonable for a young investor with adequate risk capacity, with the remainder invested in corporate bonds and government securities.
However, age alone should not determine asset allocation.
Dwivedi pointed out that two people of the same age can have very different risk capacities depending on their income stability, loans, family responsibilities and emergency savings. Someone with volatile earnings and little money set aside for emergencies may not be able to tolerate the same level of risk as another person of the same age with a stable financial cushion.
Those who do not want to manage their allocation themselves can consider an age-based Auto Choice option, under which equity exposure reduces gradually as the subscriber gets closer to retirement.
Experts also caution against treating NPS purely as a year-end tax-saving product or stopping contributions when markets turn volatile. Retirement investing typically has a multi-decade horizon, making consistency more important than reacting to short-term market movements.
For gig workers and self-employed individuals, the key is therefore not to force an irregular income stream into a rigid monthly savings schedule. Instead, retirement saving can move with income while the underlying habit remains consistent.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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