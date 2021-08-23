No prescribed period to close EPF account

I worked in an organization for 15 years and had to leave the job for personal reasons in May 2018. I have not withdrawn my employees’ provident fund (EPF) yet. For how many years can I keep the money in that account after leaving the job? Does the account get locked if it is non-operational for a period? Is there an option to make a partial withdrawal? If yes, what is the procedure? For how many years after an employee leaves a job is interest paid on the amount accrued in the EPF account?