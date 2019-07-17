No proposal to amend GPF rules to permit withdrawal for second house: Govt

NEW DELHI: There is no proposal to amend the GPF Rules for government employees to allow them a second withdrawal for acquiring another house, the Lok Sabha was informed Wednesday.

"In accordance with General Provident Fund (Central Services) Rules 1960, withdrawal by a Government Employee up to 90% of the amount standing at credit in the General Provident Fund is permissible for building or acquiring a suitable house or a ready built flat for his/her residence," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in response to a question.

He said according to the existing rules and instructions, if a government employee has already availed withdrawal from GPF for building or acquiring a house or flat, GPF withdrawal for a second house is not permissible.

"There is, at present, no proposal to amend the GPF Rules to allow a second withdrawal for acquiring another house," he said.