No regular income? Here’s how self-employed professionals in India can still get a credit card

With more Indians choosing self-employment, whether through freelancing, contract work, or starting their own businesses, the non-traditional workforce is growing rapidly. While this offers flexibility and independence, it can also make it harder to get financial instruments such as credit cards, especially without a steady monthly income.
Are you self-employed in India and want to get a credit card? This guide has everything you need to know.
Self-employed persons can certainly be issued a credit card in India. But the process of getting approved mostly depends on:
When it comes to self-employed professionals, such as independent contractors, doctors, architects, consultants, traders, and business owners, credit card issuers usually have a slightly different set of criteria than salaried individuals.
Even though each issuer defines different eligibility standards, the general criteria are:
For self-employed individuals, the following are required:
Credit cards
Category
Annual fees
SBI Cashback Card
Cashback
₹999
HSBC VISA Platinum Credit Card
Premium rewards & lifestyle
Nil
SBI Simply Save Credit Card
Shopping & rewards
₹499
Amazon ICICI Pay Credit Card
Shopping & rewards
Nil
Axis Bank ACE Credit Card
Premium travel & lifestyle
₹499
IndusInd Bank Aura Edge Credit Card
Travel & lifestyle
Nil
IDFC First Millennia Credit Card
Premium cashback & rewards
Nil
Indeed, homemakers without a job and no income can get a credit card.
In conclusion, those days when only salaried people could apply for plastic money are over. All across India, credit cards with flexible eligibility are becoming available for people from all professions. The right credit card can give you convenience and financial freedom, whether operating a small business, running a home bakery or doing freelance work.
