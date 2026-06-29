No restriction on buying petrol and diesel from July 1? Here's what changes

The central government has lifted restrictions on purchase of petrol and diesel by retail, commercial and industrial consumers, with effect from next month, 1st July (Wednesday), according to a PTI report.
The limits were initially imposed as emergency measures in order to manage fuel supplies amid shortage due to the war in West Asia and the closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway.
According to an order from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (PNG), dated 29 June, the following restrictions have been lifted:
The restrictions had been introduced to prevent local fuel shortages amid global supply disruptions. “The temporary measures were considered necessary and expedient in the public interest to maintain supplies of motor spirit (petrol) and high-speed diesel...and secure their equitable distribution and availability at fair prices,” the order stated.
According to the ministry, it is “satisfied” over the current fuel supply of petroleum products in India and no longer finds it necessary to continue the public interest restrictions, first imposed on 12 June.
“Therefore, in exercise of powers conferred by clause 3 of the Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel (Temporary Regulation of Supply through Retail Outlets) Order, 2026, the Central Government hereby withdraws its Order of even number dated 12th June 2026 with effect from 1st July 2026,” it added.
It added that withdrawal of the restrictions, with effect from July 1, reflects an improvement in the domestic supply situation and the restoration of normal fuel distribution arrangements.
The limits were imposed for 90 days after bulk buyers, especially for diesel, began purchasing fuel from retail petrol pumps due to the price differences. It noted that while diesel at petrol pumps costs ₹95.20/litre in Delhi, bulk sales are priced at ₹134.50/litre. The price difference was part of state-owned oil companies' move to protect common users from cost increase after the war broke in late February.
As of early June, state fuel retailers suffered revenue loss of about ₹36.5 per litre on diesel sales to retail customers, and ₹9 per litre on petrol. The fuel is sold at market rates for industrial buyers.
However, bulk users, had been tapping retail pumps for their needs, resulting in an abnormal rise in demand in some pockets. Commercial and industrial users include telecom towers, trucking companies and state road transport buses, and industries using diesel for power generation and other feedstock needs.
“The measures were aimed at preventing black marketing, hoarding and diversion of diesel while ensuring uninterrupted availability of petrol and diesel to retail consumers,” as per the statement.
Notably, diesel accounts for around 39% of India’s total petroleum product consumption — 94.7 million tonnes of diesel was sold in FY26 out of 243.19 million tonnes of total product sales.
(With inputs from PTI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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