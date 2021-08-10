No revision of NPS percentage for employees in central autonomous bodies

Clarifying about the NPS percentage for employees in central autonomous bodies, the Ministry of Finance reply in the Lok Sabha says, "No decision has been taken by the Department of Expenditure with regard to revision of the Government's monthly contribution percentage in NPS in respect of Central Autonomous Bodies." The written reply went on to add that NPS was extended to all the new entrants joining Central Autonomous Bodies under all Ministry/Department of Central Government on or after 1st April 2004. Later, the scope of NPS was extended to those employees of Autonomous Bodies recruited prior to 1st January 2004 and covered under CPF (Central Provident Fund). This NPS scheme provided for the recurring monthly contribution rate by the employee at 10 per cent of basic pay and DA with a matching contribution by the autonomous body at 10 per cent of basic pay and DA.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}