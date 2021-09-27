No rollover exemption is given on short-term capital gains

As per provisions of Section 54F, where the new asset, i.e. flat purchased in 2020, is transferred by you after a period of two years from the date of its purchase, the amount of capital gain will be chargeable to tax as long-term capital gains (LTCG) in the tax year in which it is transferred, and you would need to discharge the applicable income tax on the same accordingly. Tax exemption on capital gains can be sought in any of the following ways: by investing the LTCG in a new residential house situated in India; by investing LTCG in specified bonds or by investing net consideration in equity shares of an eligible startup. If the flat is sold within 24 months from the acquisition date, capital gains from the sale would be taxable as short-term capital gains at applicable slab rates (as increased by surcharge, if applicable, and education cess). No rollover exemption is available against STCG.