No tax benefits for maintenance payment

Since, both you and your spouse are co-owners, the income from the house property shall be offered to tax as per your respective share in the property. However, if the payment for the purchase of the property and EMIs for the home loan are being made only from your funds, then for the purpose of computing the income from house property, you will be deemed to be the owner of the property for tax purposes and the income from the house property and the specified deductions shall be assessable only in your hands.