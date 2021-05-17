No tax implications for gifting gold coins

I was employed in an Indian IT company from August 2010 to December 2020. My total tenure with the company was about nine-and-a-half years. Out of this, I was deputed abroad for six years. When abroad, my payroll changed to the overseas company and I was paid salary in foreign currency. I resigned from the overseas firm while abroad. I would like to know how gratuity works in my case. Am I eligible to get it based on my total stay with the company, or only the Indian tenure is eligible?