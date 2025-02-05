Money
No tax on income up to ₹12 lakh. Are NRIs eligible?
Summary
- NRIs who opt for the new tax regime may get some benefits, but they are not eligible for the Section 87A rebate
Budget 2025 has been well received by middle-class Indians, particularly due to the zero tax on income up to ₹12 lakh under the new tax regime. However, not all non-resident Indians (NRIs) are thrilled.
