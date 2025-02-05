No tax on income up to ₹12 lakh. Are NRIs eligible?

“The rebate under section 87A is available solely to resident individuals. Therefore, regardless of whether a non-resident chooses the old tax scheme or the new scheme under section 115BAC, they are ineligible for this rebate. As a result, they won’t benefit from the budget proposal of zero tax for persons earning less than INR 12 lakhs," said Laxmi Ahirwar, director, P. R. Bhuta & Co. CAs.