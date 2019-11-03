No TDS or administrative charges are levied during term insurance payouts

I want to buy a term plan of ₹4 crore. If the policy is claimed by my family, will they get exactly ₹4 crore, or will some charges be deducted? If there are charges, should I increase the sum to ₹5 crore-plus so that my family gets at least ₹4 crore?

—Name withheld on request

Term insurance payouts are not subject to any administrative charges or tax deducted at source. In case of death, the nominees get the full amount in accordance with their specified share. Also, death benefit from life insurance policy is tax-free. So, family would not have to pay any income tax on this.

A thumb rule is to get ten times of your annual income as life insurance sum assured. This should be enhanced by any known financial liabilities such as home loan.

I have two term plan policies (one worth ₹75 lakh from HDFC Life and another worth ₹25 lakh from LIC). I split the two plans into two as one of my friends told me that LIC settlement ratio is good and once it settles the claim, the other company will not have any issue in paying the claim of ₹75 lakh. Should I split the term plan into two companies or should I buy only one? Please explain the reasons.

—Name withheld on request

Every insurer has an independent decision-making process on claims. Approval by one insurer may not positively influence the decision of another insurer. However, a rejection by one insurer would make the other insurer more cautious.

Reasons to reject a life insurance claim are limited. Suicide is the only exclusion and that too in the first year. A large number of insurers favourably settle more than 90% of the death claim. There are several with more than 95% claim settlement ratio. You can choose an insurer out of this subset to filter for strong track record. Also, all the insurers are required to maintain a high solvency margin which gives them the financial capability to pay claims.

Term insurance claims will be made when you die and applying for two claims will be a hassle for the nominee. To ease the process for your nominee and reduce the paperwork, it is better to choose one solid insurer.

Abhishek Bondia is principal officer and managing director, SecureNow.in. Queries and views at mintmoney@livemint.com