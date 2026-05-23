No ‘Will’? The crucial need for succession planning among modern women

As women rapidly scale the professional ladder—building substantial wealth through corporate careers, businesses, investments, and real estate—succession planning has evolved from a luxury to a necessity. However, a stark legal reality remains hidden from many: if a married Hindu woman dies without a Will and leaves behind no husband or children, her hard-earned assets may completely bypass her own parents. To ensure your wealth goes exactly where you intend, understanding inheritance laws and drafting a Will is paramount.
For a Hindu woman dying intestate (without a Will), the legal line of succession depends entirely on the asset's origin—specifically distinguishing between self-acquired and inherited property.
Under Section 15(2)(a) of the Hindu Succession Act, property inherited from her own parents receives limited protection if she leaves no surviving children. In this scenario, the asset reverts to her father’s heirs, keeping the husband's side out of the picture. Conversely, Section 15(2)(b) dictates that property inherited from her husband or father-in-law automatically devolves to the husband’s heirs.
This means a single woman's estate can legally fracture into three different directions simultaneously, determined purely by how the wealth was acquired. This legal labyrinth is rarely understood by laypersons, emphasizing the high stakes of intestacy. It also highlights a stark gender asymmetry in the law: when a Hindu male dies intestate, his mother is automatically recognized as a Class I heir, inheriting right alongside his wife and children.
“For a self-acquired property, Section 15(1) of the Hindu Succession Act applies in strict order. The first in line are sons, daughters and husband. If all of them are deceased, the law moves to the second line of succession, that is heirs of the husband. Only after the husband’s heirs are exhausted do the woman’s own mother and father become entitled to any share,” said Tarun Sharma, Principal Associate, Bahuguna Law Associates, according to Moneycontrol.
“However, upon the intestate demise of a Hindu female, her own parents are placed in the third tier of succession, after the husband’s heirs. This disparity has drawn criticism and is currently under examination before the Supreme Court,” Sharma said.
“A will enables a woman to exercise decisive control over the succession of her estate and ensures that her assets devolve in accordance with her considered intention rather than by operation of statutory default,” said Tushar Kumar, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, according to Moneycontrol.
A Will is a critical shield, especially for single women, widows, divorcees, and mothers looking to safeguard dependents or elderly parents. Leaving your estate to default laws can trigger devastating family hurdles, including:
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