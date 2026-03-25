During the last ten days of every month is when the ‘you-only-live-once’ philosophy comes alive for many. Denting financial discipline built earlier, emotional and impulsive decisions take over.
No-buy days and cart pauses: How Gen Z is reshaping money habits
SummaryFrom no-buy periods to 24-hour cart pauses, social media is reshaping how young Indians save and spend—simplifying money habits, but also raising risks of oversimplified advice.
During the last ten days of every month is when the ‘you-only-live-once’ philosophy comes alive for many. Denting financial discipline built earlier, emotional and impulsive decisions take over.
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