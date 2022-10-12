No-cost EMI may sound attractive. But here is a catch

What is no-cost EMI

When you choose no-cost EMI or zero-cost EMI to make a purchase, it means you will pay monthly instalments for that product but will not be charged any interest or fees. Sahil Arya, Co- Founders and Directors at Fat Tiger said that this implies that you will only pay the product's full price, divided into EMIs. “The interest component and the processing fees are included in your standard or regular EMI amount. Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) is a fixed payment amount made by a borrower to a lender on a specified date each calendar month. Equated monthly instalments are used to pay off both interest and principal each month, so that the loan is paid off in full over a specified number of years," said Sahil Arya.