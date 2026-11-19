A couple in Noida paid ₹7.5 lakh to book a flat priced at ₹77.35 lakh and have recently secured relief from a consumer forum after their builder cancelled the allotment over alleged non-payment, as reported by The Times of India.

The relief was provided after the district consumer disputes redressal commission instructed the builder to hand over possession, holding that its failure to provide the essential documents required for disbursing the home loan clearly amounted to a deficiency in service.

Manoj Kumar Bhirgu and his wife, Niranjana Sharma, residents of Sector 74, Noida, had booked a 1,595 sq ft apartment in a project developed by JSS Buildcon Pvt Ltd.

The couple made a payment of ₹1 lakh on 7 July 2023, followed by another ₹6.5 lakh on 28 July 2023. Subsequently, a builder-buyer agreement was entered into by both parties.

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As per the details of their complaint, the couple planned to clear the pending amount through a ₹64 lakh home loan from the Central Bank of India’s Shalimar Bagh branch situated in Delhi.

The loan was eventually processed on 27 September 2023 through a ‘tripartite agreement’ involving the couple, the banking institution and the builder. Later, on 24 November, the bank informed the builder that the loan had been approved and requested two documents to release the funds in accordance with the terms and conditions.

However, the builder failed to meet this requirement despite repeated requests and reminders from the buyers and the bank. Subsequently, the builder cancelled the flat’s allotment, citing non-payment of the outstanding amount. The couple objected to this cancellation and sent a legal notice to the concerned builder dated 30 April 2024, but the builder did not provide a satisfactory response.

What did consumer forum order? After all other options were exhausted, the couple approached the district consumer commission on 22 June 2024. The builder and its two directors, Pratosh Kumar Sharma and Ankit Sharma, failed to appear or submit their response. Consequently, the commission proceeded ex parte and passed the order.

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In its elaborate 7 November order, the commission held that the builder’s failure to provide the documents had prevented the disbursement of the loan. Due to this, the cancellation of the allotment was termed ‘a deficiency in service’ and the builder’s conduct as a clear ‘unfair trade practice’.

The commission then instructed JSS Buildcon and its directors to hand over possession within 30 days of receipt of the remaining payment, in accordance with the buyer-builder terms of the agreement. They were also directed to pay ₹5,000 toward litigation expenses and associated costs.