The pitfalls of leaving nomination blank in bank accounts and insurance policies
SummarySpecifying nominees for bank accounts and insurance policies is crucial for prompt fund access and avoiding lengthy legal processes, ensuring family members are supported during difficult times.
Securing our family’s future is topmost priority for most of us. Alongside taking insurance policies and making investments, there is a crucial step in this—estate and succession planning to ensure our family inherits our assets without delays, hardship, or confusion.