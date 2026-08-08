Nomination mandatory for demat accounts, MF folios from Sept 1: What if you don't want a nominee?

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in May modified the norms for nomination in single-holder demat accounts and mutual fund folios, with the revised rules coming into effect from September 1. 2026.
In a circular dated May 29, 2026, Sebi said the modification will “enhance the ease of investor onboarding and ease the nomination process.”
The new rule has been introduced to ensure that every investor clearly records their nomination preference, helping streamline the transfer of securities and reduce complications for family members or legal heirs after the investor’s death.
Under these guidelines, investors cannot leave the nomination field blank. They either have to submit a nominee's details or a signed declaration to opt out at the time of opening an account or for existing folios.
However, nomination will be optional for jointly held demat accounts or mutual fund folios. In such cases, the consent of all joint-holders will be required for mentioning or changing a nominee.
An investor can appoint up to three nominees and specify the percentage share to be allocated to each of them. If no specific allocation is mentioned, the assets will be divided equally among all the nominees.
In case the division results in any odd lot or fractional balance, the remaining units or securities will be transferred to the first nominee listed in the nomination form, as per the distribution rules.
Investors who do not wish to appoint a nominee can formally opt out by submitting the prescribed declaration. You can do so by logging in to your broker, bank, or mutual fund platform account.
All you need to do is navigate to the nomination or nominee details tab and then select the option to opt out instead of adding a nominee.
This option allows the folio holder to record their decision while remaining compliant with regulatory requirements.
If no nominee is registered, the holdings are transferred to legal heirs through the securities transmission facility. Until now, this process was paperwork-heavy and time-consuming but Sebi has also simplified this procedure to some extent.
At the market regulator's board meeting on June 19, it unveiled a new category called quick transmission processing (QTP) for small-value claims and doubled thresholds for transmission.
The facility will apply to claims of up to ₹10,000 for physical holdings and up to ₹30,000 for dematerialised holdings. This aims to facilitate efficient processing of such claims with minimal documentation requirement.
Further, limits for simplified documentation have also been doubled from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh for physical holdings per listed company and from ₹15 lakh to ₹30 lakh for dematerialised holdings per beneficial owner, the regulator noted.
Investors often make some errors when it comes to nomination. Here are some common ones that you must be aware of:
The process for transferring holdings after the original investor's death differs across mutual funds, demat shares and physical share certificates.
For mutual funds, a transmission request must be submitted to the asset management company or its registrar, which typically processes it based on a standard set of documents. Meanwhile, demat shares are transferred through the investor's depository participant linked to NSDL or CDSL.
Physical share certificates tend to be more cumbersome. Claimants are required to submit the original certificates along with the necessary transmission documents to the company's registrar and transfer agent.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.