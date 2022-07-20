Nomination under various financial assets need a review

There is also a variation and inconsistent treatment of nominations among the seemingly identical categories of financial assets. This has emerged from different laws, periods of enactment, etc. Certain variations are quite progressive, and certain provisions, not so. For e.g. the Government Provident Fund scheme has a progressive provision in terms of recognizing the concept of successive nominations. That is, recognizing an alternate set of nominee(s) in case the first named nominee(s) predecease the holder. There are also not-so-progressive provisions when it comes to provident products such as compulsorily naming family members as nominees which can be a problem for those who are estranged from their family. Moreover, the definition of ‘family’ reflects the patriarchal times in which the provisions were enacted as it will not allow a male member to designate his in-laws as nominees even though they may be dependent on him. All asset classes, particularly financial assets, require review, reconciliation, and upgrading to incorporate the recommendations made in the white paper.

