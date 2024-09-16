Heirs face an uphill task claiming securities, mutual fund units as legal beneficiaries without nomination | Mint

Heirs face uphill task claiming shares, MF units' ownership without nomination
Summary
- If a nomination is not filed, requirements such as probate of will, succession certificate, legal heirship certificate, and no objection letters from other legal heirs would plunge the process into delays.
We are in a phase of economic evolution where social security for oneself and family is achieved and shaped largely by individual financial planning and efforts rather than as a community mechanism, although a small part may be facilitated by government-backed mechanisms like the Employees’ Provident Fund, which does not cover the entire population.