Nominee is not the owner of MF or bank accounts after the holder’s death: What determines who gets the money?

When you invest in a mutual fund, buy insurance, or open a bank account, picking a nominee is one of the first things you are asked to do. It allows these institutions to know whom to contact if the account holder dies.
Because of this, many people assume that the nominee automatically becomes the owner of the money after the account holder’s death.
However, the role of a nominee is usually more limited than most people think. In most cases, a nominee acts only as a custodian until the rightful legal heirs receive the assets such as shares, property or insurance money.
The final ownership of money in a bank account, mutual fund, or other assets is generally determined by a valid will, succession laws, and the rights of legal heirs, not merely by the nominee mentioned in the account.
If the deceased person has left a legally valid will, the assets are distributed according to that will. In the absence of a will, the applicable inheritance or succession laws decide who has the rightful claim over the money and property.
Although probate is no longer mandatory in India following a legal change in 2025, it can still play an important role in ensuring a smooth transfer of assets and reducing the scope for disputes. It is a legal process through which a civil court verifies the authenticity of a will and authorises the executor named in it to administer the deceased person's estate.
A comprehensive estate plan usually includes several legal documents that clearly state your wishes and explain how your assets should be distributed among family members in the event of your death or in case you become seriously ill and are unable to make decisions yourself.
While not every component is necessary for everyone, the following documents may be included, depending on your financial situation and needs:
A well-prepared estate plan ensures the original owner's wishes are honoured, minimises the risk of disputes among legal heirs in the later stage, and provides clarity during an emotionally difficult time. It is typically prepared with the assistance of an estate planning lawyer.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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