What should you do if insurers refuse to resolve your claim?1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:17 PM IST
You should avoid dealing with the insurer representative who is asking for reinvestment, as they are likely an insurance agent or sales manager.
I am 18 years old and the nominee of all my father’s insurance policies. All the insurance companies concerned, barring one, paid me the sum assured after his demise, including a term insurance of ₹1 crore. A representative of the private insurance company which refused to resolve my claim, despite submission of all necessary documents. has suggested that I buy another policy from the company for the same amount before the claim can be processed. What should I do now?
