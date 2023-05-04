What should you do if insurers refuse to resolve your claim?

Life insurance typically does not have any exclusions, except for suicide, which is excluded only for the first policy year. Therefore, the only reason for delay or denial of a life insurance claim can be non-disclosure at the time of policy issuance. The insurer will investigate the circumstances of the claim and check whether all medical conditions linked to death were fully disclosed at the time of the proposal. If there is no discrepancy, then insurers cannot reject the claim. If the insurer has not denied the claim yet, you should follow-up with them for any queries or clarifications they need. You should obtain a copy of the proposal form submitted at the time of policy issuance and try to keep any medical check-up reports handy. This will help you respond promptly to any queries raised by the insurer.

