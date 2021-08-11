Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Nominee only holds property till it passes on to the legal heirs

Nominee only holds property till it passes on to the legal heirs

Premium
istockphoto
2 min read . 02:14 AM IST Aradhana Bhansali

It is one’s legal right to initiate or defend a legal action. Therefore, even if the property is bequeathed by a Will, one cannot rule out the possibility of the Will being challenged

My father passed away last year. My sister, who is settled in the US, is his nominee for certain savings accounts and fixed deposits. Now we, my mother and I, who hold legal heirship, want the funds in the accounts to be transferred to my mother’s account. Please advise how to solve this issue.

My father passed away last year. My sister, who is settled in the US, is his nominee for certain savings accounts and fixed deposits. Now we, my mother and I, who hold legal heirship, want the funds in the accounts to be transferred to my mother’s account. Please advise how to solve this issue.

—Name withheld on request

—Name withheld on request

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

It is assumed that you are a Hindu. With the demise of your father, who we understand to have died intestate, his property will devolve upon all his legal heirs equally. As regards your concern of your sister being the nominee of the bank account and FDs, a nominee is only a custodian, who holds the property until the same is devolved upon the ultimate legal heirs/beneficiaries.

My friend has received a Will deed from his father, who, in turn, had received the property from his father-in-law. Can my friend’s siblings challenge this Will deed after my friend’s father dies? Will a property acquired through Will deed, gift deed or partition deed be considered own property thereafter?

—Name withheld on request

It is one’s legal right to initiate or defend a legal action. Therefore, even if the property is bequeathed by a Will, one cannot rule out the possibility of the Will being challenged. Therefore, it is important that the testator’s intent is clearly mentioned in the Will and it is attested by two witnesses and, preferably registered with the concerned office of sub-registrar of assurances for credibility.

To avoid any such hassles, the property may be transferred in favour of the beneficiary during the lifetime of the owner. Further, once the property is transferred by way of a gift, the beneficiary of such gift becomes the owner of the property after executing all necessary documents that are necessary for completion of the transfer.

Aradhana Bhansali is partner, Rajani Associates.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!