Nominee: From trustee to owner–a case for legislative reform
Summary
- As succession laws continue to evolve, the role of nominees in financial assets remains a point of confusion. With a clearer, more empowering approach, the government could simplify inheritance processes, reducing legal disputes and offering greater certainty to citizens.
As the Union budget approaches, it presents an opportunity for bold reforms, especially those that directly impact the common citizen. One such area ripe for transformation is the nomination of financial assets, a domain where clarity and empowerment are sorely needed.