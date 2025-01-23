Nominee: From trustee to owner–a case for legislative reform

Importantly, the Court ruled that, in addition to bank deposits, nominees for insurance policies and National Savings Certificates (NSC) are also considered trustees. For insurance policies, the Court referred to its own 1983 judgment but did not address the 2015 amendments to the Insurance Laws. For NSCs, the 1959 Act was repealed in 2018, and NSCs are now governed by the Government Savings Promotion Act of 1873, which the Court did not delve into in detail.