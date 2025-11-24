When you open a bank account, invest in mutual funds, or buy insurance, you’re asked to name a nominee. It seems straightforward—you pick someone you trust, and in the event of your demise, the asset passes to them.

But this everyday process hides one of India’s most widespread misunderstandings: a nominee is not your inheritor. Under Indian law, a nominee is only a custodian, while ownership passes to legal heirs or beneficiaries named in a valid Will.

Nominee vs. heir

A nominee is someone designated by the asset-holder to receive or manage assets after their demise, purely in a custodial capacity. Think of a nominee as a temporary caretaker or contact point for a bank, mutual fund, or insurer.

Financial institutions rely on one nominee to simplify payouts, particularly when multiple heirs exist or a Will is absent. However, the nominee does not become the owner; they must hold the assets in trust for the rightful heirs.

A legal heir, by contrast, is entitled to inherit the deceased’s assets under personal succession laws (e.g., the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, or the Indian Succession Act, 1925) or through a valid Will. Legal heirs—not nominees—are the ultimate owners.

Where a Will exists, its beneficiaries always override any nomination.

How it plays out

Take the case of Mr. Kapoor, a small businessman from South Mumbai. He named his daughter as nominee for his bank account but passed away without a Will, leaving behind his wife, daughter, and aged mother.

Under the Hindu Succession Act, his Class I heirs—his spouse, daughter and mother—were entitled to equal shares.

Because the daughter was the nominee, the bank released the money to her. But she didn’t become the owner; she was legally obliged to distribute the funds equally among her mother and grandmother. Banks often ask for NOCs or indemnities from other heirs, but these are procedural protections—they don’t override inheritance law.

The legal foundation

This principle was first cemented in Sarbati Devi v. Usha Devi (1984), where the Supreme Court ruled that a nominee under Section 39 of the Insurance Act is only a trustee for legal heirs, not the owner of the proceeds.

Nearly forty years later, the Supreme Court reaffirmed this in Shakti Yezdani v. Jayanand Salgaonkar (2023), involving assets worth over ₹7.9 crore. The Court clarified that nomination merely allows institutions to discharge liability, it cannot override a Will or succession laws.

Together, these rulings underscore a persistent misunderstanding: nomination ≠ inheritance—a mistake that continues to fuel family feuds, drain wealth, and congest courts with avoidable litigation.

Why it matters

Misunderstanding the nominee’s role can trigger emotional and financial turmoil. Imagine someone naming a neighbour or friend as a “convenience nominee" and never changing it.

When they pass away, the institution transfers funds to the nominee, but the spouse or children contest ownership. Accounts get frozen, and the family enters a painful and costly legal battle.

Nomination ensures smooth disbursement, but it cannot replace a valid estate plan or Will. Understanding this distinction is critical to protecting your family’s peace and financial security.

Growing relevance

With financial inclusion deepening, millions now hold bank, insurance and investment accounts. Yet the misconception that nominations confer ownership remains widespread, even among well-informed investors.

Recognizing this, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has simplified the transfer of securities from nominees to legal heirs through a Transfer of Legal Heir (TLH) code, reinforcing that nominees are conduits, not owners.

For financial planners, lawyers, and families alike, this distinction is no longer academic—it’s essential to ensuring a seamless legacy transfer.

Protecting your legacy

Check your nominations: Ensure your nominee aligns with your estate plan.

Understand succession laws: Know who qualifies as your legal heir.

Draft a valid Will: It ensures assets pass as per your wishes, overriding nominations.

Keep them aligned: Review nominations and your Will after life events such as marriage, childbirth, divorce, or asset changes.

Communicate clearly: Make sure your family understands that nomination ≠ inheritance to avoid future disputes.

Shraddha Nileshwar, head, Will & Estate Planning at 1 Finance