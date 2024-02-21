Nominee vs legal heirs: Who will have an upper hand in EPFO fund distribution?
EPFO members nominate family for provident fund distribution. Legal heirs inherit funds if no nominee is declared. Recent Supreme Court ruling prioritizes succession laws over nomination process for fund distribution.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is a retiral body which provides retiral benefits like provident fund, employee pension or family pension to the dependents of the employee in case of death. The Employees’ Provident Fund scheme provides that the employer is required to deduct 12% of the aggregate basic wages & dearness allowance and contribute a matching amount. EPFO declares the annual interest on the provident fund accumulations. Employees can withdraw the provident fund accumulations at the time of superannuation.