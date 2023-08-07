Death claims: How some banks still pose hurdles

Such was the case with Pawar, who did not want to disclose her first name—was the nominee of her son’s savings bank account with a private sector bank (at Sri Ganganagar). After her son’s death, the bank refused to accept her claim application, citing that the nominee should obtain no objection certificates from two companies— her son was an authorized signatory at one the companies and a partner at the other. Both these entities also had current accounts with the same branch of the bank and were debt free. When her claim was rejected, Pawar, a retired banker, threw the rule book at them on the relevance of nomination and immunity from the two accounts owned by independent entities. The branch manager, however, refused to get into a dialogue, while the zonal and regional heads refused to meet the nominee or accept representation letters. Her claim is pending for more than six months now.

