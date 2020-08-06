Nominees have first right over life insurance claims, not legal heirs

However, in life insurance, there is a concept known as beneficial nominee. This provision was introduced in the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Act, 2015. If an immediate family member (parents, or spouse, or children) is made the nominee, then the proceeds will go to the intended person. Legal heirs will not have any claim on the money. “If the nominee is not survived by the insured, the proceeds will go to the legal heirs," said Mukesh Jain, corporate lawyer and founder of Mukesh Jain and Associates, a Mumbai-based law firm.