Non-execution of pro-buyer orders a black spot on Rera

Pramod along with his brother invested in a residential apartment in Bengaluru in 2014. It was scheduled to get delivered in 2016, but hasn’t even been completed yet. Pramod decided to exit the investment in 2016 as the construction was not happening as per the schedule. But when the developer did not pay back the money invested, Pramod and his brother approached Rera. On 14 March 2019, Karnataka Rera issued a judgment in favour of the two brothers, ordering the developer to return about ₹41 lakh by April 2019 or with interest at the rate of 10.75% per annum thereafter. However, the developer never followed Rera’s order. Even after several requests to Rera and other authorities, Sai is yet to get relief.