Non Resident Ordinary (NRO) account: Money transfer to taxation explained

As soon as a person leaves India with an intention to stay outside India for an indefinite period, he becomes a non-resident under the provisions of FEMA irrespective of his physical stay in India. Once you become a non-resident you should intimate your bank about you having become a non-resident immediately. On receipt of such intimation the banks will designate all your existing bank account/s as NRO account. You can also open a fresh NRO account after becoming a non-resident. A person who is not an NRI can also open the NRO account during his visit to India for the limited purpose during his stay in India. However, a citizen of Pakistan or Bangladesh requires a prior permission to open NRO account in India.

