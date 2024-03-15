Non-callable vs normal FDs. How are they different? Features, benefits and limitations
The non-callable fixed deposits come with a predetermined lock-in period. The amount that a person invests in this product can’t be withdrawn before the date of maturity except in specific situations such as bankruptcy, court order, business liquidation, or depositor's demise.
In 2015, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a new concept of fixed deposits called ‘non-callable fixed deposits’. They were different from the earlier ones (callable/normal FDs) as they offered a higher interest rate and had a predetermined lock-in period. Soon after the announcement, Axis Bank— one of the leading private sector banks in the country—launched the first non-callable fixed deposit scheme for its customers. So, what are non-callable fixed deposits and how are they different from callable fixed deposits?