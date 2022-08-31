Non-disclosure of foreign assets and implications under black money law4 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 11:07 PM IST
- The disclosures include assets held in a year even when no income was earned on them
Black money or unaccounted money or undisclosed income, have for long been key issues for the government and the income tax authorities. Over a decade ago, revenue officials obtained information through various sources about black money or undisclosed income being stashed in numerous overseas accounts, pointing at massive unauthorized outflow of money and tax evasion by the residents. Tax evasion is a major threat to any country’s economy as it results in loss in revenue, increase in inflation and rise in corruption.