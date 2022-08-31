Black money or unaccounted money or undisclosed income, have for long been key issues for the government and the income tax authorities. Over a decade ago, revenue officials obtained information through various sources about black money or undisclosed income being stashed in numerous overseas accounts, pointing at massive unauthorized outflow of money and tax evasion by the residents. Tax evasion is a major threat to any country’s economy as it results in loss in revenue, increase in inflation and rise in corruption.

Even former finance minister, Arun Jaitley, during his budget speech in 2015, had stated that “The problems of poverty and inequity cannot be eliminated unless generation of black money and its concealment is dealt with effectively and forcefully".

To effectively deal with this issue, the government felt the need to implement a legal framework which could regulate the black money transactions and capture the unauthorised outflow of funds as well as undisclosed accounts outside India. This need led to the Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets (Imposition of Tax) Bill, 2015, passed in the Parliament. This resulted in the introduction of Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 (‘Black Money Law’).

Simultaneously, the legislature also mandated the disclosure requirements for every resident and ordinarily resident taxpayer holding any asset (including financial interest) or having income from any source outside India.

IT guidelines require taxpayers to make adequate disclosure in schedule FA of foreign accounts, shares of foreign companies, mutual fund units of a foreign fund, immovable property, income held, etc., including beneficial interest, if any, in the return of income every year. It is important to highlight that the scope of disclosures with regard to foreign assets/income is wide enough to even cover transactions such as shares of foreign entity allotted to employees of an Indian company under an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOPs) or similar schemes even if the tax is withheld by the Indian entity on the perquisite value of such ESOPs.

Taxpayers should note that these disclosures include assets held in a year even when no income was earned on them. Thus, just computing tax liability on incomes earned in a year does not end a taxpayer’s duty while filing the Income Tax Return (ITR). It is of utmost importance to ensure that all requisite disclosures for all the income and assets (including offshore income and assets) have been adequately made.

Penalty and criminal liability

In recent times, tax regulators have actively been gathering information regarding undisclosed offshore investments and assets through the Exchange of Information provisions of Tax Treaties, enabling the automatic flow of information across jurisdictions. This has helped the government to tap black money or unaccounted/undisclosed money of taxpayers, scrutinize the cases in detail and initiate proceedings both under the Income Tax Law as well as under the Black Money Law.

The Black Money Law provides for a separate, more stringent taxation framework for undisclosed foreign income and assets. It not only levies tax and imposes penal consequences on any undisclosed foreign assets or income, but also has penal consequences on failure/incorrect disclosure of foreign asset/income details in return of income filed by the taxpayers.

Any failure to make complete and true disclosures of foreign income/assets invites a penalty of ₹10 lakh as per the Black Money Law. Additionally, it carries a risk for the same to be considered as ‘undisclosed foreign income and asset’ that may attract tax liability of 30% and penalty of thrice the amount of tax liability on such undisclosed foreign income and asset, not to mention that it may also result in criminal liability for attempting to evade tax in relation to such income.

The relevant point of taxation of an undisclosed foreign asset is the point of time when such asset comes to the notice of the tax regulators and the taxpayer has no proper explanation to offer about the source of its investment. Further, based on recent rulings in this regard, the said implications would apply irrespective of the fact that such assets existed at the point of taxation or even prior to the enactment of the Black Money Act.

To safeguard oneself against tax, penalties and other legal consequences, taxpayers must ensure that they have accurately disclosed all foreign assets/income disclosures in their ITR.

Even as the due date to file ITR for the current assessment year has passed, resident taxpayers should revisit their ITR and thoroughly check whether foreign asset and income disclosures have been correctly made in the return of income filed. If the same has inadvertently been left out or if the ITR is yet not filed, taxpayers can furnish the missed out disclosures details by filing a revised and belated return on or before 31 December 2022.

Sachin Garg is partner - direct taxation, Nangia Andersen LLP. Sanjoli Maheshwari, director, Nangia Andersen LLP, contributed to this article.