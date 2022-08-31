Non-disclosure of foreign assets and implications under black money law

IT guidelines require taxpayers to make adequate disclosure in schedule FA of foreign accounts, shares of foreign companies, mutual fund units of a foreign fund, immovable property, income held, etc., including beneficial interest, if any, in the return of income every year. It is important to highlight that the scope of disclosures with regard to foreign assets/income is wide enough to even cover transactions such as shares of foreign entity allotted to employees of an Indian company under an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOPs) or similar schemes even if the tax is withheld by the Indian entity on the perquisite value of such ESOPs.