Norms for TDS on business perquisites/benefits: A mix of clarity, uncertainty

Based on the explanatory memorandum accompanying the Finance Bill, 2022, and the similarity of the language with that of Section 28(iv), it was expected that section 194R would apply only to benefits/perquisites which are taxable in the hands of the recipient under section 28(iv) as business income. However, the CBDT’s view in the guidelines is that the provider of the benefit/perquisite (‘the provider’ in this case) need not verify such taxability. While this would relieve uncertainty for the provider in determining the applicability of section 28(iv), the recipient of the benefit/perquisite (‘the recipient’) is likely to be selected for scrutiny upon the claim of non-taxability in the tax return. The tax authorities may also question the claim of TDS credit in absence of corresponding income being offered to tax.