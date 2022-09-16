North East SFB alters interest rates on fixed, recurring & savings bank deposits

On fixed deposits maturing in 777 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 7.50% and on term deposits maturing in 778 - 1095 days, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 7.00%. Fixed deposits maturing in 1096 - 1110 days will now fetch an interest rate of 6.50% and term deposits maturing in 1111 days will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 7.75%. North East Small Finance Bank (SFB) will now offer an interest rate of 6.50% on fixed deposits maturing in 1112-1825 days and the bank is now promising an interest rate of 6.25% on fixed deposits maturing in 1826 - 3650 days.

