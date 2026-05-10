‘Not a trading moment but…,’ Experts on how investors can strengthen portfolio as Iran war rattles Dalal Street

The Iran war has triggered big swings in the stock market since the conflict started more than two months ago. While sharp market selloffs create opportunities for investors, ‘they should be treated as a planning moment more than a trading moment.’
“The current Iran–Israel–US flare‑up is seen as a market shock that is creating tactical opportunities but does not, in itself, justify a wholesale change to long‑term financial planning,” says said Arijit Sen, SEBI Registered Investment Adviser, Co-Founder, Merry Mind.
However, continuing regular investments is crucial, says Abhishek Kumar, SEBI-registered investment adviser and founder of SahajMoney, as it helps portfolios benefit when markets recover after volatility.
The Sensex and Nifty 50 have experienced significant volatility and corrections, with both indices dropping over 1.7% in recent sessions following intensified US-Iran tensions. Earlier in March 2026, within just two weeks of the conflict starting, the Sensex dropped over 7% (more than 6,000 points) and the Nifty 50 crashed over 9%.
On Friday, 8 May, The Sensex and the Nifty 50, extended losses for the second consecutive session. The Sensex ended 516 points, or 0.66%, lower at 77,328.19, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,176.15, down 151 points, or 0.62%.
The current geopolitical event is typically transmitting through higher oil and volatile commodity prices, currency pressure and episodic capital outflows. This sequence is compressing equity multiples and pushing up yields, which in turn is affecting purchasing power and fixed‑income valuations.
“For clients who are already retired, emphasis would be on liquidity and income stability rather than chasing higher returns,” advised Sen.
In practice that means ensuring an adequate cash buffer to cover near‑term withdrawals, preferring short‑duration, high‑quality fixed income to limit sensitivity to rising yields, and keeping equity exposure at a level that aligns with each client’s withdrawal plan and emotional tolerance for volatility
“If equities are to be added, staggered tranches funded from excess liquidity is favourable rather than lump‑sum buys that could force a sale at the wrong time,” he adds
Investors can strengthen their portfolio in times of uncertainty by rotating their capital based on their target asset allocation into sectors that could benefit from geopolitical supply disruptions – energy, defense, and precious metals, says Kumar.
“They can do it by maintaining consistent contributions to diversified index funds to ensure that the portfolio captures the eventual recovery as markets stabilise after the shock,” he concludes
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.