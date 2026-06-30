Not all agricultural land sales are tax-free: Check what is taxable and how to report it

Taxpayers may believe that income tax doesn't apply to agricultural land sales, but this isn't always true. Tax liability depends on location and capital asset classification. Here's what is taxable and how to save taxes. 

Eshita Gain
Published30 Jun 2026, 11:03 PM IST
Not all agricultural land sales are tax-free: Check what is taxable and how to report it
Not all agricultural land sales are tax-free: Check what is taxable and how to report it(Pixabay)

Taxpayers often assume that the sale of agricultural land is completely exempt from income tax, though that's not always the case. Whether tax is payable or not depends on factors such as the location of the land and whether it qualifies as a capital assets under the income tax law.

As a result, some agricultural land sales are full tax-free, while others attract capital gains tax. Both taxable and tax-free agricultural land sales are required to be reported while filing income tax return (ITR) but under different heads.

When is an agricultural land sale tax-free?

The sale of only rural agricultural land is exempt from capital gains tax. Under Section 2(14)(iii) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, rural agricultural land is not treated as a capital asset, making it tax-free.

When does a sale of agricultural land becomes taxable?

Any land that is not rural agricultural land will be considered urban agricultural land, making the latter's sale taxable under capital gains.

Under the income tax law, urban agricultural land is considered a capital asset. The tax treatment depends on how long the land was held before it was sold:

  • Short term capital gain (STCG): If the land was held for up to 2 years, gains are taxed as per your income tax slab.
  • Long term capital gain (LTCG): If held for more than 2 years, gains are taxed at 20% with indexation benefit. The taxpayer (resident individual) also has an option to pay tax at 12.5% without indexation benefit.

What factors determines whether it is a rural or urban agricultural land

The Income-tax Act classifies agricultural land as either rural or urban based on its location and its distance from a municipality.

According to a Cleartax report, a piece of agricultural land is treated as rural agricultural land if:

  1. It is situated within the jurisdiction of a municipality and its population is less than 10,000, or
  2. It is situated outside the limits of a municipality, then situated at a distance measured:
  • More than 2 km from local limits of a municipality or cantonment board having a population of more than 10,000.
  • More than 6 km from the local limits of a municipality or cantonment board having a population of more than 1 lakh.
  • More than 8 km from the local limits of a municipality or cantonment board having a population of more than 10 lakh.

If the agricultural land does not satisfy these conditions, it is treated as urban agricultural land and taxed accordingly.

How to report sale of urban and rural agricultural land in ITR?

Since rural agricultural Land is not a capital asset, any income arising from such land needs to be disclosed in Schedule EI (Exempt Income) of income tax return in the relevant financial year.

Also Read | How to check your income tax return status: A complete guide

Urban agricultural land, on the other hand, is treated as capital asset, and the sale of such assets needs to be disclosed in Schedule CG (capital gains) in ITR.

How to save taxes on sale of urban agricultural land?

As per Section 54B of the Income-tax Act, the seller of an urban agricultural land can save taxes by reinvesting the sale proceeds. However, they need to fulfill the following conditions:

  • The land must have been used for agricultural purposes by the owner or their parents in the two years immediately before the sale.

Also Read | From ITR deadline to passport fee hike: 4 financial changes in July
  • The capital gain must be reinvested in purchasing another agricultural land within two years.

If you do not want to reinvest immediately, you can choose to deposit the capital gains in a Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS) before the ITR filing deadline.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

Income Tax Return
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceNot all agricultural land sales are tax-free: Check what is taxable and how to report it
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.