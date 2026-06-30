Not all agricultural land sales are tax-free: Check what is taxable and how to report it

Taxpayers often assume that the sale of agricultural land is completely exempt from income tax, though that's not always the case. Whether tax is payable or not depends on factors such as the location of the land and whether it qualifies as a capital assets under the income tax law.
As a result, some agricultural land sales are full tax-free, while others attract capital gains tax. Both taxable and tax-free agricultural land sales are required to be reported while filing income tax return (ITR) but under different heads.
The sale of only rural agricultural land is exempt from capital gains tax. Under Section 2(14)(iii) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, rural agricultural land is not treated as a capital asset, making it tax-free.
Any land that is not rural agricultural land will be considered urban agricultural land, making the latter's sale taxable under capital gains.
Under the income tax law, urban agricultural land is considered a capital asset. The tax treatment depends on how long the land was held before it was sold:
The Income-tax Act classifies agricultural land as either rural or urban based on its location and its distance from a municipality.
According to a Cleartax report, a piece of agricultural land is treated as rural agricultural land if:
If the agricultural land does not satisfy these conditions, it is treated as urban agricultural land and taxed accordingly.
Since rural agricultural Land is not a capital asset, any income arising from such land needs to be disclosed in Schedule EI (Exempt Income) of income tax return in the relevant financial year.
Urban agricultural land, on the other hand, is treated as capital asset, and the sale of such assets needs to be disclosed in Schedule CG (capital gains) in ITR.
As per Section 54B of the Income-tax Act, the seller of an urban agricultural land can save taxes by reinvesting the sale proceeds. However, they need to fulfill the following conditions:
If you do not want to reinvest immediately, you can choose to deposit the capital gains in a Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS) before the ITR filing deadline.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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