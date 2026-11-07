Not all fund managers follow the crowd: Here's a list of stocks that are present in only one mutual fund scheme

Not every stock in a mutual fund portfolio is a popular pick among fund managers. While popular stocks such as HDFC Bank feature in the portfolios of over 700 mutual fund schemes, some companies find a place in just one scheme.

These relatively uncommon stock picks reflect the distinct investment strategies, market views and stock-selection approaches of individual fund managers.

According to data shared by Value Research on X, 13 stocks feature in the portfolios of just one mutual fund scheme each. These include stocks such as Simplex Infrastructures, Ambika Cotton Mills, Tourism Finance Corporation of India and Brooks Laboratories.

The data highlights how fund managers sometimes take relatively uncommon stock bets, allocating a portion of their scheme's assets to equity options that may not be widely held across the mutual fund industry.

Which stocks feature in only one mutual fund scheme? The table lists the 13 stocks, their respective mutual fund schemes, and the percentage of each scheme's net assets allocated to the stock.

Mutual fund scheme Stock Net assets (%) Quant Infrastructure Fund Simplex Infrastructures 2.80% Union Active Momentum Fund Tourism Finance Corporation of India 2.69% Taurus Flexi Cap Fund Ambika Cotton Mills 2.44% Taurus Ethical Fund SRIT India 2.37% Taurus Flexi Cap Fund Regaal Resources 2.09% ITI ELSS Tax Saver Fund Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) 1.78% Mahindra Manulife Manufacturing Fund Thejo Engineering 1.77% Quant Business Cycle Fund Brooks Laboratories 1.75% Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Steamhouse India 1.58% Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund Mufin Green Finance 1.42% Quant Multi Cap Fund Century Enka 1.27% Taurus Ethical Fund Univastu India 1.19% Abakkus Small Cap Fund Q-Line Biotech 1.08% Source: Value Research; Data as of 30 September 2026. Only stocks with a portfolio weight of at least 1% have been considered.

Simplex Infrastructures has the highest allocation among the listed stocks, accounting for 2.80% of Quant Infrastructure Fund's net assets. Tourism Finance Corporation of India follows with a 2.69% allocation in Union Active Momentum Fund. At the other end, Q-Line Biotech accounts for 1.08% of Abakkus Small Cap Fund's net assets.

Interestingly, Taurus Flexi Cap Fund features two stocks on the list – Ambika Cotton Mills and Regaal Resources. Taurus Ethical Fund also has two such holdings: SRIT India and Univastu India.

The stock picks are spread across different categories of mutual funds, including sectoral/ thematic funds as well as diversified equity funds such as flexi-cap and multi-cap schemes.

The list also includes one hybrid scheme, Samco Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund, which holds Steamhouse India, showing that such relatively uncommon stock picks are not limited to pure equity funds.

What should mutual fund investors take away? A stock appearing in only one mutual fund scheme reflects the fund manager's individual investment conviction and portfolio strategy. Such holdings may also offer investors exposure to stocks that are less commonly held across mutual fund portfolios, potentially reducing portfolio overlap.

However, investors should understand the fund manager's approach and assess how these stock picks fit into their overall portfolio and risk profile.