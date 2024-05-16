Not child's play: Why maternity insurance is booming and how to choose the right plan — all your queries answered
Maternity insurance plans have become increasingly popular amid rising healthcare costs, with an 80 per cent YoY rise in FY24.
More couples are choosing to secure their financial future from unwarranted healthcare expenses by opting for comprehensive maternity coverage as they plan to welcome a baby into their family. Growing awareness of rising healthcare costs among wannabe parents has led to an 80 per cent YoY increase in maternity plans in FY24, according to PolicyBazaar data.