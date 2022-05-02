Not every scheme with a roll-down strategy is an FMP

Thirdly, and most importantly, the funds can change this strategy even before the plan has played out. Consider that there is still 1 year to go for the fund to roll down, and the modified duration (interest rate change sensitivity) is low. But the manager decides to alter the strategy and starts buying 5-year maturity papers (where only 1-year papers should be bought as per plan). This increased allocation to longer-term papers suddenly increases the fund’s sensitivity to interest rate changes and can negatively affect your returns if the interest rates start moving up. While this could be communicated via distributors, many investors (both retail and high networth investors) do not understand much of the mechanics involved to be able to take a call.